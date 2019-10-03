Dear editor,
What is the point of the crass cartoon ("Youth drug abuse," Linda Boileau, Oct. 2)?
Every day, countless numbers of Kentuckians from all walks of life die from heroin abuse. A small band of creative, relentless women headed by Amelia Berry, Jeri Katherine Howell, Doris Thurber and Joanna Hay work tirelessly through Yes Arts, formerly Hands Healing HeArts, to turn the tide in that sprawling ocean of despair.
Doris lost her young daughter, Maya, to an overdose. My experience with the heroin crisis is far too close to home. To belittle ANY effort to give hope to those suffering is an insult.
I have worked with this organization as a visiting artist. I, for one, wish to thank them for their energy, vision and empathy. Everyone should.
Gina Morales
Frankfort