Citizens of Frankfort: Look at Frankfort. Now close your eyes and look again as someone who lives in downtown Frankfort. Look in one of the many apartments and homes inhabited by individuals who may be living from paycheck to paycheck. They have no grocery store. Without Pic-Pac and without the Save A Lot on Louisville Road the less mobile citizens of the entire capital city downtown area do not have a place to buy a quart of milk or a loaf of bread.

Now open your eyes. Really open them. What is the first idea coming from the city with the property they have recently purchased? A shelter! A new fire station! COME ON. WAKE UP. How about a small store — a deli, a tiny oasis for food and other necessities. A convenience store without gas pumps. How about considering the number of individuals who live on the street that is undergoing improvement? It’s good that we want to beautify our city. You can’t eat beautification. If it is the responsibility of the city to care for the safety of its citizens, let’s start by helping them provide for themselves.

The coronavirus has shown us how very vulnerable the people are who are not highly mobile, who do not have a large circle of friends who want to shop for them. Come on, Frankfort, we’re better than that. We host the Seat of Government for the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky. A knee jerk response is not responsible planning. Let’s encourage accountability.

Donald Flinn

Frankfort

