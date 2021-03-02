Dear editor,

I’m so tired of people and their selfishness and self-righteous attitudes and behaviors by not wearing a mask.

People are still calling it a hoax and being belligerent, arrogant and acting as if they are some sort of “patriot” by not wearing a mask. It’s seemingly having no empathy for others.

The nation and world have endured significant losses with this arrogant behavior of denial, lying and spreading conspiracy theories. Being civil to everyone would be helpful.

Taking a recent trip, I had some conversations without confrontations regarding violating my rights by not wearing a mask. It did seem some realized they were violating my rights and the rights of store management by not wearing a mask, but they still felt they didn't have to wear a mask if they didn't want to, because it was "their right" and "their freedoms" being violated, by being asked to wear a mask.

I guess it's also your right to drive on the wrong side of the road, your right to smoke in a building, your right to hit someone in the face if you want, and so on.

In my opinion, health care workers, especially nurses, have been incredibly caring and exposed for over a year. What about their rights? We need to get a grip, call them out when possible. When you're eligible, get the vaccine and for God’s sake, still wear the mask. Just sayin’.

Lisa Coons

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription