I’m sure everyone’s mailboxes are being crammed with campaign ads. However, I received one of pure adulterated hate for six of our God-fearing Supreme Court justices who had overturned Roe v Wade, putting a stop to the 49-year long (1973-2022) slaughter of innocence.

