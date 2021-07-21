Dear editor,

Last weekend's focus on the 19th amendment (“Celebrating women and the vote,” weekend July 16-18) passes by the first unrestricted suffrage, which was in Utah.

On Feb. 14, 1870, Seraph Young, age 23, was the first woman to cast her vote. She was followed by some 20-odd other ladies. This was 50 years before the 19th amendment.

Richard Silver

Frankfort

