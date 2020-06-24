Dear editor,
One of the problems I think American citizens have is an ignorance of the law. Now whether that ignorance is intentional or not I don't know, but I do know that the laws that govern us and their consequences are kept from the common man.
They are not listed, taught or easily found by our young citizens. This leaves them and them alone vulnerable to the consequences when others entice them to riot and violence.
You can go to prison for five years for starting a riot. You can go to prison for over five years for assaulting a police officer. You can pay with precious, irreplaceable years of your life for burning a police car.
Agitators who provoke you to crime won't be there at your arrest, sentencing or with you in the cell. You alone will be judged. You alone will bear the permanent shame and effects when you try to get a job or an apartment or try to start your life years behind your peers.
It's easy to stir up emotions. Words can cause death. We all have a conscience. We all know when an injustice is being committed. We have a legal system that deals with that and a process that tries to remove the intensity of the situation and the emotions involved so that justice can be served.
Think before you act. How will this affect me, my family, my community? For goodness sake Google the crime and their punishments.
Stacey Salvadori
Frankfort
