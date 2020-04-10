Dear editor,

After just returning from my daily commute to my job in Georgetown, I was crossing from Wapping Street to St. Clair/Bridge Street facing the Simon House’s new offices and this is what I observed — two young women smiling, arm in arm in front of the Simon House glass front, posing for a photo taken by a third, while a fourth looked on.

My shouts of "Hey girls, com'on, listen to the governor, six feet apart, help one another and each other" were met with laughter and derision. 

Fast forward to when I made it over the bridge and turned left onto Second Street, where three more girls were strolling in front of the former Pic-Pac parking lot, in an intimate girly group, close to one another. My shouts of "Hey, girls, six feet apart, OK, do it for all of us," were also met with derision and laughter; obviously they had no clue what I was talking about. 

Other vehicles were passing by in both instances, but no one but me spoke up. They don't read The State Journal or watch uncool Facebook stuff. They need to hear it from us, their neighbors. 

Will you have the courage to speak up, risk being made fun of by a bunch of ill-informed young people, to at least TRY to maybe save a life in our community?

Debbie Bramlage

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription