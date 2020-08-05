Dear editor,
I am replying to (“Guest columnists: 'We are responsible for eliminating racism today,'” July 31-Aug. 2) by Margaret Townsley and Ernie Lewis. They replied regarding Bob Gullette's opinion about race (“Guest columnist: Writer has bad case of 'racism-it is,'” July 17-19).
Gullette, according to them, came down too hard on Ed Powe, the chair of Focus on Race Relations. If this is the same Powe, I believe I wrote a reply to one of his forums wherein he sounded like he was disappointed because there were no race riots in Frankfort and we were all sitting on top of a powder keg. Townsley and Lewis then went on to sing the praises of Powe.
I do not believe that I am responsible for actions caused by a certain group(s) that occurred hundreds of years ago. To me, that reasoning is as stupid as some clergyman telling me we are all born with “the sin of Adam and Eve.” Sorry, that dog ain't gonna hunt.
But, I digress. I am in agreement with Gullette regarding removing ANY statue. Your history is your history, warts and all, and I wonder how many people get up every morning and say, "Let's go to the Capitol and see those horrendous statues because we are offended." And what does lynching have to do with anything?
Are these two ashamed or upset about what the white man did to Native Americans? They still have to live like animals because they get help from no one, yet you don't see them always playing victim.
Donnie Hagy
Frankfort
