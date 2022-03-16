Dear editor,

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has gone from a tenacious Democratic leader to a hero who won't run away, becoming a global superhero against Russian President Vladmir Putin's humiliating military failure.

The KGB guy is looking like the comedian and the comedian has become one tough, determined Commander in Chief in a war for freedom and survival.

World leaders are debating Putin's mental state. Are anger, revenge, killing and destruction, leaving Ukraine a bloody wasteland of death and ruble Putin's only goal or does he want more?

How much murder, terror and devastation are NATO and EU leaders willing to legitimize for Putin? When does it become a Humanitarian act for the "engagement of military conflict" to protect and defend a peaceful, democratic nation from the hostile, deadly aggressions of an evil tyrant?

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

