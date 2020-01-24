The compilation of complaints and suggestions made by local developers over past two years was sent to me and other magistrates dated Dec. 20 under cover letter of Danny Willis Kentucky Capital Development Corp. board chairman.
The letter and compilation seemed to me to be an explanation, almost an apology, for the destruction of a historic house, the piling of debris and the inadequacy of the entrance to the acres of land on which the house sat and is proposed for commercial development.
I say this because these actions and situations were evidently not known by surrounding landowners and no public notice was given of the actions and situations.
The director of planning and zoning was informed by backward notice, asking for permission for demolition and debris methods. He would have informed the court if advance notice had been made by the developer and KCDC. He would have informed the surrounding landowners of the request for zoning change.
I can’t help but think that responsibilities and duties of KCDC were ignored.
My experiences as magistrate in the 5th District have convinced me that local developers in the past have ignored problems not immediately noticeable in order to have plans approved by the county. Subdivisions are the main development in my district because of road and utility problems.
Before regulations were put in place, developers aimed to put as many building lots on their purchased land as possible. Subdivision roads are too narrow, causing residents to park on the roads, obstructing buses and fire trucks, causing ruts in 90-degree corner yards and simply precluding two-way traffic.
Package sewage plants were installed to place houses closer to one another, then ignored by developers, who sold them to operators. Very large problem now. Water drainage was seemingly completely ignored, leading to neighbor squabbles, housing damage and yard erosion. Additions to subdivisions were not evaluated for additional burdens to infrastructure.
Any changes to infrastructure within development approved by the county has to be carried out and paid for from the county budget.
Fortunately, these problems have been much improved in developments proposed since our new and expanded planning and zoning division was instituted.
We need more inspectors, an issue I mentioned in my first term, because of complaints of delays of approval of development or reconstruction. The county has taken on more inspections in tandem with the City of Frankfort. Not enough. More funding should be secured from city to hire more qualified joint inspectors.
I reiterated the fact that the county budget has to absorb the costs of infrastructure changes.
Also my district — and others, I suspect — have a lot of county roads that are too narrow and curvy for increased vehicular traffic. Substantial farms have trouble taking their money-making efforts to market, like livestock and produce.
Our present planning and zoning requires a performance bond of $25,000 to be implemented to correct problems that are not immediately apparent to developers and customers. This has saved the county money.
My comment on most of the complaints in the compilation is that the statements within seem petulant. The problems they mentioned stem from the city's and county’s position as a state capital — state and federal requirements for facilities that the state has to carry out on city and county land. This land becomes exempt from tax.
Frankfort and Franklin County also has a unique position in history for the state and for the nation.
Public sentiment should be taken into consideration when developers have eyes on land that is deemed historic. Inclusion in the Historic Register does not preclude development. The seeming inclination to hide development plans indicates local developers (which includes central Kentucky developers) are afraid of public opinion.
National developers are stringent on finding out about local support and standards. Local developers do not seem to have understanding of city and county operations. If they did, I would see lobbying efforts to help city and county operations.
Finally, I believe that Frankfort is growing, and business in Frankfort/Franklin County is growing.
Marti Booth is 5th District magistrate on the Franklin County Fiscal Court. She can be emailed at mbooth@franklincountyky.com.