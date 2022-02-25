My wife and I make a conscious attempt to keep our atmosphere at home one of peace and tranquility. Home should be a place of rest. A place to unwind. A place to relax. A place to just be you.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for all. Some can’t wait to leave the place that they call home. Conflict has become King, and home has become the setting of a serious war.
In the realm of the spirit, our home is in heaven with God. We are in a position of righteousness because of the blood of the Lord Jesus Christ. This can be a major struggle for some Christians. Far too often, Christians allow the devil to remind them of their past faults and failures.
This type of thinking can bring a person in bondage to their past. Even though Jesus has made available the free gift of righteousness, it takes faith to be a partaker of this grace.
The story of the prodigal son has so many narratives that one could push. It is a fantastic story of God’s mercy and grace. For those that may be unfamiliar:
There was a man that had two sons. His youngest son asked for an early inheritance. The father obliged. Solomon wrote in the book of Proverbs that prosperity will destroy a fool. That’s exactly what happened to the youngest son.
The Bible tells us that he spent his money on women and riotous living. Soon, when the money was gone, he found himself by himself. The friends were gone. The money was gone. In fact, the whole city where he was staying experienced severe economic hardship. The Bible says that he contemplated eating the slop that the pigs were eating!
There’s no doubt that the Father never stopped praying for His son. Yes, the father was disappointed. Yes, he was concerned, however, His love for His son was undeniable. One day the son had a sudden change of heart. He thought that "I could at least go back to my father’s house."
The son figured that he probably had lost his “son privileges,” but he could become a servant for his father. Let’s see what his father, who is a typology of God, has to say about that:
"But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him, and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet. And bring hither the fatted calf, and kill it, and let us eat, be merry: For this my son was dead, and is alive again he was lost, and is found. And they began to be merry." — Luke 15:22-24
I can’t help but notice that God's view and attitude toward his son never changed. God completely ignored his request to be less than or inferior to. Why? Because that’s not who the son was. He was and is in the family.
The place of righteousness is our home in God. We are in the family! We are seated with him in heavenly places! There is no place like home!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.