My wife and I make a conscious attempt to keep our atmosphere at home one of peace and tranquility. Home should be a place of rest. A place to unwind. A place to relax. A place to just be you.

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for all. Some can’t wait to leave the place that they call home. Conflict has become King, and home has become the setting of a serious war.

In the realm of the spirit, our home is in heaven with God. We are in a position of righteousness because of the blood of the Lord Jesus Christ. This can be a major struggle for some Christians. Far too often, Christians allow the devil to remind them of their past faults and failures.

This type of thinking can bring a person in bondage to their past. Even though Jesus has made available the free gift of righteousness, it takes faith to be a partaker of this grace.

The story of the prodigal son has so many narratives that one could push. It is a fantastic story of God’s mercy and grace. For those that may be unfamiliar:

There was a man that had two sons. His youngest son asked for an early inheritance. The father obliged. Solomon wrote in the book of Proverbs that prosperity will destroy a fool. That’s exactly what happened to the youngest son.

The Bible tells us that he spent his money on women and riotous living. Soon, when the money was gone, he found himself by himself. The friends were gone. The money was gone. In fact, the whole city where he was staying experienced severe economic hardship. The Bible says that he contemplated eating the slop that the pigs were eating!

There’s no doubt that the Father never stopped praying for His son. Yes, the father was disappointed. Yes, he was concerned, however, His love for His son was undeniable. One day the son had a sudden change of heart. He thought that "I could at least go back to my father’s house."

The son figured that he probably had lost his “son privileges,” but he could become a servant for his father. Let’s see what his father, who is a typology of God, has to say about that:

"But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him, and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet. And bring hither the fatted calf, and kill it, and let us eat, be merry: For this my son was dead, and is alive again he was lost, and is found. And they began to be merry." — Luke 15:22-24

I can’t help but notice that God's view and attitude toward his son never changed. God completely ignored his request to be less than or inferior to. Why? Because that’s not who the son was. He was and is in the family.

The place of righteousness is our home in God. We are in the family! We are seated with him in heavenly places! There is no place like home!

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

