The bridge is closed

at the bottom of Gregory Woods Road.

We drive back into Owen County,

circling for miles to come around

to Frankfort, our town,

whose city government quivers

to annex Peaks Mill.

The city wants its own bridge to the country

but has thrown up

a flimsy and perilous thing,

which it plans to teeter across

on its way down.

Medieval lords

would have made a better bridge,

at least, even if they didn’t

do better by the countryside.

Before the city crashes through,

let’s close the Annex Peaks Mill Bridge!

Citizens wave the flags

of warning:

Turn Back! Respect the Country!

Repair yourselves!

Trina Peiffer

Frankfort

