We asked our readers in the Weekend edition for their thoughts on a political cartoon that the president of the Kentucky State University National Alumni Association complained was racially insensitive. Here's what you told us:
Dear editor,
As a longtime avid supporter, former student and formerly deeply involved person in KSU, I was saddened to see Mr. Graves, president, KSU National Alumni Association, attempt to play the racial card on The State Journal over a truly characteristic cartoon.
We, as KSU supporters, can pull out of this once again with the right cooperation and concern for the Frankfort community. We have been down this road before and we do need to find a longer-lasting solution as the cartoon depicted.
To link this local issue concerning the misappropriation of funds and some, yet unproven, serious charges of sexual misconduct by KSU staff with the notorious George Floyd and Breonna Taylor actions is truly an effort to avoid accepting the blame for any violation of any law.
I know for a fact that The State Journal has gone overboard to assist KSU.
Dear editor,
I am a 55-year-old white woman and virtually a life-long reader of your paper. My opinion about the racial insensitivity of Ms. Boileau’s cartoon could not matter less. In fact, it’s because I’m a white person that no one should care what I think about it. If Mr. Graves finds it offensive, I’m sure he can’t be the only person who does. However, even if he is, then that’s one person too many to have been hurt. And his opinion, as well as that of other African-Americans, is what matters here. I have no idea how to rectify this situation, but I feel at least an apology and acknowledgment of insensitivity are in order.
Dear editor,
Calling this cartoon "racially insensitive" is an instance of Eisegesis: "...read(ing) into the text (in this case, the cartoon) what the interpreter wishes to find or thinks he finds there. It expresses the reader's own subjective ideas, not the meaning which is in the text.” (SAGE journals) Or, put more simply, seeing a problem where there isn't one. I have often said to myself, when faced with a difficult decision, "Just hold your nose and jump." I am in no way implying that someone is keeping me from breathing. It is a figure of speech; nothing more.
The Frankfort/Franklin County community values Kentucky State University but also recognizes that there have been repeated problems of various natures for a variety of reasons. If the Board of Regents and administration could figure out why this keeps happening and KSU could stop getting in its own way, this HBCU, with its diverse catalog of programs, could go about the business of offering students, both traditional and nontraditional, exemplary educational experiences. I hold my breath in anticipation of the desired result.
Dear editor,
I fail to see any racially insensitive message in The State Journal’s political cartoon referencing KSU’s financial issues. Mr. Graves is certainly entitled to his opinion, but his argument charging The State Journal with publishing racially insensitive material is weak at best. I suppose any person can claim injustice; however, there should be supporting evidence.
Dear editor,
Mr. Graves must not read editorial comics often: over the cliff drawing are commonly used in economics. But we have all experienced falling off or being pushed off the cliff in job loss, illness, debt, divorce and death.
Mr. Graves needs to put away his magnifying glass seeking outrage and offense.
Lighten up. It's not always about you.
Dear editor,
No, I don’t think the cartoon was racially insensitive. There was no connection to race in my mind when I saw the cartoon.
Dear editor,
No, I do not think the cartoon was racist.
"Hold your breath" is a directive that the person can voluntarily choose to do or not do.
"I can't breathe" is a statement of involuntary condition, whether imposed on a person by another or circumstance.
Dear editor,
I don't think it's offensive at all. Nothing racial here as far as I see it.
