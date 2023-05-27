Signs of suicide

In February more than 2,000 local teens took the Franklin County Youth Survey, administered annually at all public middle and high schools to students in grades 7-10 as part of the evidence-based Just Say Yes prevention initiative. The survey provides an opportunity for youth to tell our community what is going on in their lives, and the results provide an opportunity for adults to listen, learn and take action to strengthen support for our young people.  

This year’s survey revealed many areas of strength: 91% of 7th-10th grade students have never been drunk, and 79% have never used e-cigarettes. 86% say it’s easy to get caring and warmth from their parents or caregivers, and 94% say their caregivers know where they are in the evenings. 73% have friends at school that care about them, and participation in extracurricular activities increased since last school year in all categories, including sports, arts, volunteering, church groups, and “other” categories such as scouting and school clubs.   

Amelia Berry

Amelia Berry

