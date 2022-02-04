Spiritually speaking, there are many, many things that happened to us when we accepted Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. Obviously and most noticeably our eternal destinations were altered. One moment we were on the way to hell because of sin and, and the next moment because of His saving grace we now have a resting place in heaven. That’s not all though.
There was a position change. As I said in Part 1, after man fell in the garden we became attached to the devil. Sin was in our blood. In the book of Psalms, David wrote “Behold, I was shapen in iniquity; and in sin did my mother conceive me.” (Psalm 51:5) Sickness, poverty, and death coexisted with us and there was nothing we could really do about it. Surely, we were up the creek and without a paddle.
Through Jesus Christ, man was restored to his right position. First, our fellowship with the Father is now intact. We are one with God. Paul tells the church at Ephesus that “Now therefore ye are no more strangers and foreigners, but fellow citizens with the saints, and of the household of God.” (Eph. 2:19) He also tells them “And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus."
It’s kind of an unspoken rule that you don’t open someone’s refrigerator. We don’t tell each other that, but it is something that you just don’t do. However, if you are really, really close to someone this rule can be broken. These are usually rare circumstances.
As a father, there have been times when I have been very disappointed in my children. Since we’re being honest I have even been just downright disgusted. Even during these times, I have never barred them from the refrigerator. I’ve taken privileges, cell phones, and allowances, but again never the refrigerator. They have always been welcomed to the refrigerator.
The refrigerator is a symbol of life and comfort. It contains foods that can empower our minds and bring us satisfaction. In the same way, as a Christian we are in God’s family! The refrigerator door is always open! We don’t have to tip toe into God’s kitchen and snoop around to see what we can find. The bible tells us to “come boldly into the throneroom of God."
God keeps his refrigerator full. It is packed with healing, prosperity, goodness, peace, deliverance, love and wisdom. It is available anytime you want. Even in times when we mess up; in times when we make a mistake; in times when we have bad days; in times when we don’t feel loved, the refrigerator door is still open. So, go ahead, and just open the refrigerator door!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
