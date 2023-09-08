Editor's note: This is the third part of a series of columns by Rev. Ron Moore Jr. titled "The Prince of Peace." Read the first column here and the second column here.
"Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God." — Jesus Christ (Matthew 5:9)
The peace of God is a priceless commodity. I believe that the atmospheric pressure of heaven consists primarily of the peace of God. In heaven, there is no evil. There is no strife. There is no devil.
With no opposition, God’s peace reigns supreme. Here is the part that is hard to believe. We can have God’s peace now! We don’t have to die and go to heaven to have the peace of God.
Jesus tells us in the book of John (14:27) that he leaves us His peace. Then, he goes on to explain that this is not the same peace as what the world has.
The world’s peace is circumstantial at best. If the day is being nice to you then peace is available. What about those days where it seems like every step you take is a wrong one?
God's peace is relationship based. How strong is your walk with the Lord? That will determine how strong your peace will be.
Be a peacemaker
There’s a saying that you may have heard of. When someone takes the high road in a situation they may say something like, “I wanted to make peace.”
God has a special blessing for the peacemakers. The Bible calls them the very offspring of God. Peace is a part of the very nature of God.
A couple of years ago, the racial tension in this country was very high. This was around the time of the Black Lives Matter campaign and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everyone was on high alert. One Sunday afternoon, I took my two youngest sons, my youngest daughter and wife to dinner. We went into a local establishment that we were familiar with.
There was a sign that said to seat yourself. Some of the seating was blocked off because of COVID. We took our seats and a waitress came up to us and said we couldn’t sit there. The seats were not blocked off, however because there were more than four of us we could not sit together.
We didn’t like the rules, and we didn’t want to sit apart. We were going to just leave, but then my son noticed a family of five sitting together in the same area. I heard him say, “What about them?” True enough, it was the same amount of people as us. So we asked to speak to a manager.
The family of five had started to leave. We asked the manager why this family could sit together and not ours. She started to stutter and never gave us a valid reason. As we continued to press her she yelled “Fine, you can sit there!”
We felt really uncomfortable. We decided that we would not give this restaurant our money. The family that had left before had been watching and listening the whole time.
As we walked out of the restaurant, the father of that family did not like what he saw. He said some bad words toward the restaurant and started to walk back inside. His wife begged him not to and he obliged. (Just to be clear. The family before us was white and of course mine was not). We just left and ate at another restaurant.
I was very upset and disappointed at the restaurant that we had left. I wondered why one family could eat there and not mine. I voiced my concerns on Facebook, but I did not reveal the name of the restaurant. I personally knew the head manager.
We had actually done some fundraisers for middle school football together via the restaurant. I really wanted to give her a chance to explain. Also, I had very prominent people contact me wanting the name of the restaurant.
They wanted to alert news crews and boycott the restaurant. I believe that some people make bad choices, and really wanted to give them a chance to make it right. The head manager did contact me and was very apologetic for what had happened.
She told me that the manager on duty was new, but had been reprimanded. She offered my entire family a free meal and dessert. I immediately accepted her apology. I never revealed to the public which restaurant it was.
I am for peace! Glory!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.