Editor's note: This is the second column of a four part series. Read the first column here.
"It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in man." — Psalm 118:8
As I said before, to develop trust in the Lord it takes a relationship. It takes time spent in His presence and His Word. The Bible often talks of Jesus arising a great while before the sun to spend time with His Father.
If Jesus felt He had to spend time with the Father then surely we need to as well.
That’s why I believe your greatest commodity that you have is not money or possessions. It is simply time. The most important thing that you can do with your time is invest it into yourself as time spent with God.
That relationship with God will be what carries you through your toughest challenges.
The way of trust is often a very difficult way to understand with the natural mind. The way of the world will always take the common sense way. They will always go with and for the advantage. However, God’s way will seem unattractive and at times not very smart.
One thing is for sure, when we do it God’s way people will know it because there is no way that we could have pulled it off in our own strength. That is what God’s way is about. The way of trust will always give God the glory, praise, and honor.
I think 1 Corinthians 1:27-29 sums up perfectly what I am trying to say:
(27) But God has chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God has chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty; (28) And the base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are: (29) That no flesh should glory in his presence.
In the book of Judges 6-8, the nation of Israel finds themselves in trouble with God yet again. They had started following these other man made Gods. This had caused the enemies of Israel to have an advantage over them. God’s people were crying out to Him for relief. As always God showed mercy and sent them a prophet that had been commissioned to bring his people out.
There was a man named Gideon. After some conversations with God, God revealed to him that he wanted him to lead his people out of bondage.
However, there was a slight problem. Gideon’s army only had 32,000 men. Their enemies had well over 100,000!
God told Gideon to let all the men that were afraid to go back to their homes. 22,000 men left the army. His army now has only 10,000 men left. Then God gives another test and 9,700 men left this time. Gideon’s army now has only 300 men.
The way of trust will often look foolish to others. That’s why your relationship with God needs to be fully developed.
As Gideon’s army moved closer to the enemy. God had his army blow trumpets and smash jars on the ground. This created an abundance of noise.
The other army got rattled and confused. There was an atmosphere of chaos on the enemies’ side. They began to attack each other and the army of God won the battle very easily.
How can 300 men defeat an army of over 100,000? That’s the way of trust. That is why the Bible tells us to “Trust in the Lord with all our hearts and lean not on our own understanding.”
I can’ think of a better time to develop strong trust in God than right now. It's all about relationship.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.