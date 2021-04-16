Editors note: This is the second of a five part series.
A couple weeks ago my son had an AAU basketball tournament in Botavia, Ohio. While we were there, my very spoiled 4 year old daughter just had to have a new Barbie. She has the Barbie dream house, helicopter, motorcycle, bus, and everything else that Barbie has. I wanna be like Barbie!
As we were driving off to go home, I could hear my daughter whimpering. Then she said, “Oh, no!” I immediately asked what is wrong. She let me know that she had left her Barbie at the game. Her mom scolded her because she warned her not to take the doll into the game. My daughter was distraught, and when she cried I have to admit I got very bothered.
I have been talking to my daughter about being a “big girl” and not crying when she gets upset. I tell her to come and tell daddy and daddy will fix it. I just hate to see my daughter or any of my kids worry. I don’t like to see them uncomfortable.
We had not made it to the interstate yet so we turned around and went back to the venue where the tournament was. We looked around the gym. We couldn’t find it. She started to whimper and I gently reminded her that big girls don’t cry. So we pulled off for the second time towards the interstate. I told her mother to just stop by the store and pick up another Barbie. It had been a long weekend. We were ready to get on the road. Another $10 wasn’t going to break us. It wasn’t a big deal to us, but to her it was everything.
We all know that misfortunes are a part of life. Sometimes it can look and feel as if it is all over. Worry can seem so natural. However, what is really being accomplished when we worry? What is being fixed? All along I knew that if I had to replace the lost doll then that is what I would do. It wasn’t a problem for me at all. The Bible asks us, is there anything too hard for God? God can help you find that lost wedding ring that is hiding under your bed. He can also make that small check stretch to last to the end of the month. We must learn to run to Him. We must learn to inquire of Him. We must learn to seek Him.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
