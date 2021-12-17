If you have driven toward Lawrenceburg lately, you've seen five bulldozers constantly working just south of the New Harvest building on U.S. 127 South. Sitting in my office at church, I can hear the low rumble of diesel engines over the highway noise. Personally, the sights and sounds of ground being broken are welcomed.

Scott Bowman

Broken ground reminds me of Hosea's word to Israel: Sow righteousness for yourselves, reap the fruit of unfailing love, and break up your unplowed ground; for it is time to seek the Lord, until he comes and showers his righteousness on you. (Hosea 10:12).

"Breaking up" might be a harrowing phrase to a teenager, but the context of this scripture is that Hosea has indicted the people for sowing the wrong kind of seed in the ground, that is, evil seeds.

If you have ever planted a garden before, you know it's easy to grow weeds and not easy to grow anything with good fruit. The fundamental need for breaking up ground changes the landscape to allow for new and more fruitful growth.

Considering the ground broken and building near the church, the fruit is the edifice that will spring from the ground over the next few weeks. Without the foundation of the land broken up, no lasting change will occur.

When considering Jesus' ministry, He essentially rode into Jerusalem and Galilee with a bulldozer to begin leveling the ground and uproot the weeds that had grown in people's hearts.

All growth, all building, all change, will require foundational disruption. For us, our spiritual lives are in a constant state of disruption as the Spirit breaks ground to form us into the image of Christ.

As we celebrate Advent this season, consider opening space for the kingdom of God to be built and Christ to come, but be well aware that it will require some groundbreaking work.

So, I leave you with a question: Where is Jesus asking you to seek him and break up the ground where he can build new things?

Scott Bowman is the pastor of New Harvest Assembly of God. He can be reached at scottbowman215@yahoo.com.

