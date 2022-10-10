With election season in full swing, The State Journal reminds readers that letters to the editor in support of candidates will be printed until two weeks before election day.

The newspaper will continue its policy of printing candidate-related letters to the editor until Oct. 26.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription