Steve Stewart

Good riddance to 2020, a year unlike any other and, if we’re fortunate, never to be repeated. My 2021 wish list:

  • For Frankfort’s business community, a robust recovery.
  • For the Franklin County Humane Society, many donations, large and small, to finally get Frankfort’s unwanted animals to higher ground.
  • For Frankfort’s homeless population, an effective long-term strategy that focuses less on where to shelter you and more on reducing your number through job skills training, mental health treatment and permanent housing.
  • For the Second Street corridor, economic revitalization befitting the millions of state and local tax dollars being spent.
  • For residents of downtown and South Frankfort, groceries within walking distance.
  • For Kentucky Democrats, a year of honest soul-searching about what led you to the political wilderness, then some semblance of competitiveness in 2022 and beyond.
  • For Kentucky Republicans, whose grip on the General Assembly couldn’t be more secure, dignity and statesmanship over populism.
  • For outgoing Mayor Bill May, complete victory over cancer and continued support for his and Jenny’s signature Coats for Kids program.
  • For new Mayor Layne Wilkerson, resolve to move beyond good intentions, to govern with vision, to inspire a citizenry that’s in a collective funk.
  • For the new Frankfort City Commission, transparency in all that you do, instilling confidence from the people who put you in office.
  • For City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, respect from your elected colleagues that matches the respect from voters in the last three election cycles.
  • For the Kentucky Capital Development Corp., jobs, jobs and more jobs.
  • For the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, an updated comprehensive plan that balances economic growth, historic preservation and protection of the environment — and rejection of voices that would have you choose among those achievable goals.
  • For Frankfort Independent Schools, progress on development of downtown’s Parcels B and C to the benefit of a tax base with far too much exempt property.
  • For students of FIS, Franklin County Schools and area private schools, a safe return to the in-person instruction that is vital to your development.
  • For Franklin County High School’s football team, a return to the state championship game and, this time, a title.
  • For Kentucky State University, enrollment growth, fiscal stability and accountable leadership.
  • For humanity, widespread acceptance of vaccinations and the coveted herd immunity from COVID-19.
  • For the unemployed, gainful employment.
  • For the sick, good health.
  • For the hopeless, hope.
  • For our town, state and nation, unity in these fractious times.

Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.

