Good riddance to 2020, a year unlike any other and, if we’re fortunate, never to be repeated. My 2021 wish list:
- For Frankfort’s business community, a robust recovery.
- For the Franklin County Humane Society, many donations, large and small, to finally get Frankfort’s unwanted animals to higher ground.
- For Frankfort’s homeless population, an effective long-term strategy that focuses less on where to shelter you and more on reducing your number through job skills training, mental health treatment and permanent housing.
- For the Second Street corridor, economic revitalization befitting the millions of state and local tax dollars being spent.
- For residents of downtown and South Frankfort, groceries within walking distance.
- For Kentucky Democrats, a year of honest soul-searching about what led you to the political wilderness, then some semblance of competitiveness in 2022 and beyond.
- For Kentucky Republicans, whose grip on the General Assembly couldn’t be more secure, dignity and statesmanship over populism.
- For outgoing Mayor Bill May, complete victory over cancer and continued support for his and Jenny’s signature Coats for Kids program.
- For new Mayor Layne Wilkerson, resolve to move beyond good intentions, to govern with vision, to inspire a citizenry that’s in a collective funk.
- For the new Frankfort City Commission, transparency in all that you do, instilling confidence from the people who put you in office.
- For City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, respect from your elected colleagues that matches the respect from voters in the last three election cycles.
- For the Kentucky Capital Development Corp., jobs, jobs and more jobs.
- For the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, an updated comprehensive plan that balances economic growth, historic preservation and protection of the environment — and rejection of voices that would have you choose among those achievable goals.
- For Frankfort Independent Schools, progress on development of downtown’s Parcels B and C to the benefit of a tax base with far too much exempt property.
- For students of FIS, Franklin County Schools and area private schools, a safe return to the in-person instruction that is vital to your development.
- For Franklin County High School’s football team, a return to the state championship game and, this time, a title.
- For Kentucky State University, enrollment growth, fiscal stability and accountable leadership.
- For humanity, widespread acceptance of vaccinations and the coveted herd immunity from COVID-19.
- For the unemployed, gainful employment.
- For the sick, good health.
- For the hopeless, hope.
- For our town, state and nation, unity in these fractious times.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
And I would add couple of my own to that very good – albeit wishful – list.
1) If your life sucks, stop looking for others to blame and start making better choices.
2) Learn to distinguish between fact and fiction, truth and propaganda, and learn to identify people and situations that could do you harm.
3) Listen more - talk less – open your eyes to what’s actually going on around you.
4) If you get a chance to make a bad situation better – take it.
5) Pitch in, do what you can.
6) Understand what you need as opposed to what you want – get by with less of everything but love. Realize what you have, and how 70 percent of this world actually lives.
6) Respect. If you’ve lost it, reacquire it. Earn it and demand it from others. Give it freely until someone proves they don’t deserve it.
7) When the arts, entertainment, and travel industries open back up, go nuts, and be generous.
8) And last but not least – Everybody just CHILL OUT – one way or another, it’s going to be okay.
Republicans “ over “ populism? Does that mean to be above ordinary people by elite groups?
Time is an abstract concept that humans keep with a clock . Moments of experiences are more in line with human lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.