In fractious times such as these, one especially appreciates those important institutions that quietly, effectively plug along in service to community, rarely a source of controversy or division but indispensable to our quality of life.
High on that list in Frankfort is the Grand Theatre, which in September marked a decade of first-rate arts programming since completion of a $5 million renovation of the historic structure on St. Clair Street.
Not a “public-private partnership” in the sense of the formal mechanism being used widely these days to build public infrastructure, the Grand’s revival was nonetheless a great example of what’s possible when private and government interests get behind a project that serves the collective good.
Led by the venerable Bill Cull, supporters raised $125,000 in private donations to purchase the historic building in 2005, then set about to secure a half-million from state government, a $75,000 Main Street grant and a 2% hotel room tax levied by the Franklin County Fiscal Court to finance $3.4 million in bonds for completion of the renovation.
In its first decade, the Grand hosted more than 140,000 people at 1,000 shows. In the 2018-19 season alone, nearly 18,000 people attended 134 events. At least 3,000 of those patrons came from out of town, providing a welcome boost to our town’s hospitality economy.
Harder to quantify is the economic impact of allowing Frankfort residents the chance to enjoy high-quality arts programming at home rather than driving to Lexington or Louisville. Visit a downtown restaurant 90 minutes before a show at the Grand to gain appreciation for the value of keeping that disposable income at home. Thanks to the Grand, we are the envy of many towns our size.
As with any institution that serves the community so effectively, the risk is that citizens begin to take it for granted. The Grand’s success for a second decade and beyond won’t happen automatically.
The theater is where it is today because Cull has volunteered leadership and management (not to mention blood, sweat and perhaps a few tears) that would have commanded six figures in the form of a paid executive director. Cull, though still spry at age 70, can’t do it forever, nor can any single volunteer be expected to do what he does. In coming years, as he scales back, an all-volunteer approach will no longer be workable.
The Grand has set a goal of growing its modest $500,000 endowment to more than $1 million. A $200,000 challenge grant from Richard and Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen has provided an excellent start. Nearly half has already been matched by Save the Grand board members and loyal supporters. A new crop of donors is needed to match the second half — and set the Grand on a sustainable course of continued service to Frankfort. Visit www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org to contribute.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.