No matter what percentage of cops you believe to be rogue and capable of killing people because of their skin color, the truth is that many men and women put on their badges and go to work daily with no motive but to protect citizens and make an honest living.
In this season of rallies and protests and calls from some corners to “defund the police,” a diverse group of Frankfort men wants to make sure those honorable servants get their public due.
The "Frankfort BlueBackers" will host an event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, on the Old Capitol lawn. Local and regional law enforcement agencies and their officers will be honored.
The organizers — retired firefighter Mike Fitzpatrick, Army and Navy veteran Maurice Spaulding, retired FBI agent Louis Mitchell and schoolteacher Delvin Azofeifa — collaborated for days on a mission statement that succinctly stated the cause about which they are passionate. It reads:
“The mission of the Frankfort BlueBackers is to support Kentucky’s brave Law Enforcement Officers who are guardians of the Rule of Law and who are sworn to ensure every person in the state of Kentucky is afforded the rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States. We support the resounding majority of Officers who understand the causation of the current environment, and who are committed to upholding the public trust through their actions and words. We support our Officers who strive to collaborate with citizens and local leaders of all races with the goal of true togetherness and community as God intended. We support all of the First Responders who respond to dire situations and courageously work to save lives and property.”
In a visit with this columnist on Tuesday, the organizers acknowledged the political incorrectness of their cause but said their collective conscience required them to act on behalf of good officers who are being painted with too broad a brush by activists and the national media. They worry about a mass exodus of officers from an underpaid, and increasingly thankless, profession as public hostility toward police grows and officers’ safety is compromised by shrinking budgets, should the defund movement continue to gain steam.
Spaulding, an African American who served in both military and civilian law enforcement, estimates that fewer than half a percent of the nation’s 800,000-plus officers are rogue.
“With everyone calling for defunding of police, you absolutely don’t want that,” he said. “You want the community to know that, hey, if something happens, you’ll be glad and proud to know that you have upstanding law enforcement officers that are sworn to protect you and take care of you.”
Mitchell, who retired to his native Frankfort after a long career with the FBI in Miami, said that, despite the growing chorus of vilification, “the resounding majority of these police officers want to life a live of service and do some good. That’s who we’re representing.”
Azofeifa, who ran unsuccessfully for the Frankfort City Commission in 2018 and plans to run again in 2022, said that “police officers everywhere have been made into Disney villains, classic mustache-twirling villains. This narrative is driven so deep that people are willing to set their own communities on fire. So what we need to do is address this false narrative with something that’s true. We know that most of these officers just want to go home safe.”
For information on the Aug. 1 event, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
