If the divorce becomes official in coming days, it should come as no surprise. The political marriage of Mayor Bill May and Frankfort Plant Board Chair Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen was a bad match from the beginning, propped up the past two years only by the mayor’s rivalry with a former city commissioner.
May, like many politicians who are reelected time and again by their constituents, is at his core a pragmatist. Municipal governing is more about potholes than partisanship, and May owes his long life on Frankfort’s political stage to his mastery of constituent service and retail politics.
Rosen, a brilliant thinker and an idealist, is driven more by policy and principle than relationships. I won’t dare use “ideologue” in this context, the word having been co-opted during the 2017 drama between the city commission and Plant Board, but I expect that Rosen’s rigidity on matters important to her ultimately cost her the loyalty of a mayor who prefers compromise over conflict.
Neither party's approach is necessarily wrong. God bless both the peacemakers and the principled among us. But as political alliances go, the two styles rarely mesh.
Much will be made of how quickly the relationship soured, from May’s going to the mat for Rosen amid an effort to oust her less than years ago to his reluctance to renominate her despite a new-look commission that almost certainly would approve.
The truth is that the relationship was ill-fated all along. If you’re looking for a final straw (every failed relationship has one), look to Tanglewood, where a negotiator like May prefers compromise over litigation, especially with an election around the corner. The Plant Board’s steadfast unwillingness, under Rosen’s leadership, to sit down at the bargaining table and figure out how to build a new water tank that the community urgently needs and that neighbors could live with had to irk a mayor who’s made a career of keeping constituents happy.
Guest commentary by Rosen’s spouse on this page ("City missed opportunity with Fort Hill bike trail," Tuesday, June 18) suggesting that Frankfort might need a new mayor couldn’t have been helpful to her cause.
Relationship counselors talk about the “three-year itch” that dooms many couples. May and Rosen made it to four. Eight was never in the cards.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.