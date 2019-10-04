Parallel scandals — one national, one local — collided last week around the theme of quid pro quos.
President Donald Trump’s fate could well hinge on Congress’ interpretation of a single sentence – “I would like you to do us a favor, though,” uttered to the leader of Ukraine. Closer to home, a man a quarter-century Trump’s junior is in hot water over an alleged statement that illustrates the gulf in generational vernaculars: “I am doing you a solid, now I need you to do me a solid.”
This columnist is closer to Mark Kopp’s age than Trump’s, but I had to resort to a slang dictionary to learn that “solid” means “a favor” in 21st century street talk.
Kopp, the Franklin County Schools superintendent, will be in court soon to answer to a charge that his request for “a solid” from a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy amounted to misdemeanor attempted bribery under Kentucky law.
The stakes are high for several players in the scandal, starting with Kopp, who for now has his school board’s unwavering support. The school board could have taken the politically safe route of suspending him with pay pending resolution of the criminal charge in Franklin County District Court. That they unanimously backed him instead speaks to what they and many other observers believe to be a flimsy case against the FCS leader.
A quick dismissal of the charge in court would put squarely in the spotlight young Zach Becker, the gung-ho, sometimes controversial prosecutor who took the case to a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury, a body that normally restricts itself to felony proceedings. Grand jurors’ relatively rare move of returning indictments against Kopp and the Bondurant Middle School principal on misdemeanors and remanding them to district court hints that the jurors didn’t think much of the allegations: that Kopp and the principal worked to cover up alleged sexual abuse by a teacher.
If Kopp is exonerated, major questions will be raised about whether he was a mere pawn in the long-running rivalry between former Frankfort Police Chief Jeff Abrams and former Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton. Abrams’ supporters were long convinced that Becker was partial to Melton in the feud, which most of us assumed to be over when Melton lost his re-election bid and Abrams, who now heads up school safety for the county schools, resigned as police chief.
Montey Chappell, the deputy who alleges that Kopp attempted to bribe him, is a Melton disciple who survived the housecleaning when current Sheriff Chris Quire took over from Melton in January. Chappell, in making the allegation of improper arm-twisting by Kopp, acknowledged having expressed concern to Kopp about his hiring of Abrams, his old boss Melton’s nemesis.
Quiet so far in the Kopp scandal has been Quire, who surely won’t be happy if it turns out that old political scores are still being settled in a sheriff’s office that supposedly had turned a new leaf in relations with the Frankfort Police Department.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.