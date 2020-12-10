My friend and tennis buddy Don Stosberg gave a passionate defense of liberalism on this page a month or so ago.
A few days later, voters across the country, and especially in Kentucky, handed modern liberalism as resounding a defeat as possible this side of a Donald Trump reelection. Had South Carolina primary voters not rescued Joe Biden’s flailing candidacy in February, the national Democratic Party’s dance with the far left would have led to certain disaster in November.
As it stands, the centrist Biden saved the day for Democrats, plucking away from Trump the suburban voters who otherwise turned statehouses redder, shrank Democrats’ majority in the U.S. House of Representatives to close to single digits and kept the U.S. Senate in Republican control barring an unlikely Democratic sweep of two races in Georgia next month.
In Kentucky, where suburban voters are less influential, the results for Democrats were even worse. “Super majority” no longer adequately describes Republican control of the General Assembly. In the House, the GOP gained 13 seats and now holds 75 of the chamber’s 100 slots. Republicans flipped two Senate seats previously held by Democrats, who now hold just eight seats in the 38-member chamber.
When an honorable, decent public servant like Joe Graviss can’t win a longtime Democratic Senate seat in the district that includes Kentucky’s capital city, your party is broken and has problems much bigger than Stosberg’s diagnosis: an unfair twisting of the word “liberal” by conservative opponents.
Democrats who like to win elections should consider an alternative diagnosis as they review the results of 2020: America remains a center-right country and is not ready for the extreme liberalism that the national party fails to rebuke and even coddles. Instead of blaming Republicans for capitalizing politically on “Defund the Police” nonsense, denounce the activists who coined the phrase. Stop walking on eggshells to not offend this or that branch of identity politics.
Many modern progressives are making the same mistake fundamental Christian conservatives made in the 1980s, when they attempted to use politics to force their version of morality on the country. The “Moral Majority” became a decreasingly influential minority and gave Christianity a bad name in the process. Americans remain free spirits who don’t want to be lectured on how to think and what or what not to say, much less how they should feel. The “nanny state” that backfired on Republicans a few decades ago is now backfiring on Democrats.
Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Ben Self saw the handwriting on the wall and let the state party’s executive committee know before the election that he would be departing the post, wisely returning his focus to beermaking, at which he excels. Save for Andy Beshear’s narrow victory over the deeply unpopular Matt Bevin, Self’s tenure saw disastrous results. He did the party no favors on his way out the door by allowing the state party’s paid staff to unionize, which will make a badly needed shakeup harder to accomplish.
Self’s successor, Colmon Elridge, in a fundraising email last week, at least acknowledged the party’s deep problems.
“As Chair, I’m not going to shy away from the truth — 2020 wasn’t a great year for our party in terms of winning elections,” he wrote. “We have looked back, licked our wounds, learned lessons, and now we are moving forward.”
He then asked for $25 donations while offering no details on the learned lessons or the way forward.
Party insiders who had grown tired of Self’s autocratic, smug style tell me that firing out-of-state consulting firms and listening to Kentuckians is where the rebuilding must begin. Liberalism, as Stosberg eloquently wrote, is a noble political philosophy and value system, but to ever be relevant again, Kentucky Democrats must reject the way "woke" activists want to practice and impose it.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
