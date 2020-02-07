A change agent who can walk a tightrope over hot coals of competing interests has a big opportunity in this year’s city elections.
Many in the field of five mayoral candidates and 12 city commissioner hopefuls will attempt the feat, but most will stumble, lacking the required political acumen.
Prominent across the electorate is a belief that Frankfort needs a new direction. Longtime Mayor Bill May’s decision to bow out at the end of his current term frees voters, including the half who’ve been loyal to May for decades, to chart a different course. Incumbent City Commissioners John Sower and Scott Tippett will depart as well, meaning at least three of the commission’s five seats will change hands.
Any candidate who runs on a platform of change in 2020 has some instant appeal. But campaign announcements and declarations are the easy part. Problematic are the details.
A Frankfort electorate restless for change resides in distinct camps, with the potential to be united by a skilled candidate. The pro-change camps believe that Frankfort has grown stale. They split on questions about the right methods of rejuvenation.
In one camp you have a business community that believes, with some statistical evidence to back it up, that Frankfort is economically stagnant. They believe the capital city is badly lagging its neighbors in commercial and residential growth – in other words, new jobs and, as important, people to fill them.
In another camp is a growing number of voters who believe Frankfort is socially stagnant. They see a town that values preservation over progress – and not necessarily economic progress. For them, the town is stodgy and uninviting. They want a community that is edgier and more progressive on social and environmental issues.
Those camps, while both eager to see some more pep in Frankfort’s step, could quickly get crossways with each other – and demand ideological purity from a candidate who attempts to court them both.
Take the Frankfort Plant Board, for example. Can advocates of a greener municipal utility be political bedfellows with those in the business community and middle-class ratepayers who believe that reliable, affordable electricity should trump environmental activism? Unlikely.
In forums small and large in coming months, candidates will be asked tough questions on specific issues. Simply declaring that Frankfort should change won’t be enough. They must say how — and risk alienating one faction or another.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.