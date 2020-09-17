Even the best government sunshine laws are a mere nuisance for elected officials who prefer to do their work in the shadows.
Casual observers of City Hall have asked me how the controversial firing of Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker could make it on a city commission meeting agenda with no prior discussion of the plan in either an open or closed session.
Sadly, it happens all the time, on issues big and small, by nearly every elected body. The former German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck once said of legislating, “If you like laws and sausages, you should never watch either one being made.” He paid a great disservice to sausage makers, whose product is tasty.
To understand less tasteful outcomes, like the abrupt dumping of the popular Parker, one doesn’t need a journalist’s inside sources, just the ability to do some deductive reasoning.
Commissioner Scott Tippett unwittingly exposed the process when he told Parker, who was surprised on a Friday afternoon by a mystery “personnel" item on the commission’s Monday agenda, that the mayor “had three votes.”
Those votes would be formally cast on Monday night, but, unless you believe in mental telepathy, it’s clear that the decision was made before the agenda was published.
Here’s how it works: Elected Official A calls Elected Official B and says, “I want to pass X. Think we can do it?” (Savvy skirters of transparency laws know to do it by phone; only amateurs do it in a text or email subject to those pesky open records laws.)
Elected Official B says, “I’m on board if you can get a commitment from Elected Official C or Elected Official D, preferably both.” (Most boards have an Elected Official E — Katrisha Waldridge, in Frankfort’s case — who would never participate in the plot and might well disrupt it, thus is excluded from the game of phone tag.)
Either Elected Official A or Elected Official B calls Elected Official C, then Elected Official D. Or maybe C calls D. (Doesn’t matter who calls whom as long as no more than two are on the line at the same time; that would constitute an illegal meeting.)
As soon as three votes are secured, the item is placed on the agenda. (Sometimes there are four votes and Elected Official B, C or D is given a pass and allowed to vote the other way. This happens often in Congress when a lawmaker is facing a tough reelection fight, or has higher political ambition, and his vote isn’t needed for passage of a sensitive item.)
There’s your sausage — compliant with the letter of transparency laws, but an affront to citizens who want truly open governance.
If you were outraged by Parker’s dismissal, before you make your choices on the November ballot, ask the mayoral and commissioner candidates whether they will discuss a vote with a colleague or make a commitment to a colleague outside meeting chambers to vote a certain way.
Elect at least three who are truly committed to transparency as a virtue in leadership, not just to the extent that the law requires it.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
And it is gutless! You pull some shenanigans by playing phone tag, then you don't allow the guy to defend himself. By hiding behind the 'fired without cause' title, you then can cowardly not explain why you are firing the most popular individual in City Government. January can't get here soon enough.
