The false economic security that comes from being a government town could be on the verge of collapse.
Elected leadership, including a majority of Franklin County Fiscal Court magistrates who’ve set out to dismantle this community’s only active efforts to build an economy less dependent on state government, would be wise to look up and see the tsunami before it engulfs them.
Of many alarming numbers in recent months, the most jarring so far came Wednesday when the state remitted its quarterly occupational tax payment to the City of Frankfort. That check, for roughly $1.24 million, was nearly $800,000, or 39%, less than the previous quarter and 33% less than the same quarter a year prior. This is the money withheld from the paychecks of state employees who work in Frankfort.
The massive blow to the city’s budget — an annualized $3 million in a $34 million general fund — certainly is bad news for City Hall and the taxpayers who fund it. The city commission, which has been on quite a spending spree with pet capital projects that has diminished once-flush reserve funds, is suddenly looking down the barrel of deep cuts in operating expenses — the kind that affect city workers, as well as citizens in the form of reduced services.
Worse than the effect on city coffers is what the state’s occupational tax remittance portends for our community’s economy.
As of last week, 5,686 state workers were paying city occupational taxes, down 40% from 9,456 on March 1. You might think the July number would reflect some improvement from a reopening economy. It was actually about 750 fewer than on May 11, during the height of the economic shutdown.
The reality is that the state, which faces its own budgetary crisis, is redefining what it means to be efficient and lean. Technology will continue to displace people. That same technology allows workers who once commuted to Frankfort — and paid local occupational tax — to be just as productive at home as they are when sitting in a state office building.
When they’re working from home, state workers aren’t stimulating the local economy on their lunch breaks. Or buying a tank of gas on their way to and from work. Or working out at the gym after work. Or having an after-work drink with co-workers.
The next eye-opener for local elected leadership will be when private-sector employers begin remitting their occupational tax withholdings for the quarter that ended June 30. The fragility of Franklin County’s economy will be laid bare.
Both major U.S. presidential candidates — Donald Trump and Joe Biden — have made the return of domestic manufacturing jobs key planks in their 2020 campaign platforms. COVID-19 exposed the frightening vulnerability of relying on foreign countries to send us what we need in times of emergency. For the first time in a half-century, America might actually be getting serious about making the things that are vital to our nation’s public health and economic security.
That normally would bode well for Franklin County, which, shamefully, has the fifth-highest unemployment rate in the 17-county Bluegrass region of central Kentucky. But Magistrates J.W. Blackburn, Michael Mueller, Scotty Tracy and Marti Booth have deemed middle-class manufacturing jobs — the backbone of rural America — as somehow beneath our town. Taxpayers are still waiting to hear their alternative.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
