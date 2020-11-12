In a 2020 city election cycle notable for slim victory margins, City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge solidified her standing as Frankfort’s most popular politician. And it’s not even close.
Waldridge’s 5,497 votes in the general election were nearly 750 more than the next-closest finisher in an eight-candidate commission field from which voters could choose up to four names. For further perspective on Waldridge’s standing, Mayor-elect Layne Wilkerson received just 361 more votes, despite there being only two candidates on the mayoral ballot.
It was the third consecutive election cycle in which Waldridge led all vote-getters among commissioner candidates. Her meteoric political rise began with the 2018 general election, in which she bested then-popular incumbent Scott Tippett by 300 votes. In this year’s primary election, she led the field again, with 200 more votes than the next-closest candidate, Kelly May.
The 2020 numbers, which should have surprised no one with a finger on the pulse of city politics, make all the more curious the decision by the boys club on the current commission to ostracize and even antagonize Waldridge.
Commissioner John Sower, who will exit public life stage left next month, had little to gain or lose from his relationship with Waldridge, but outgoing incumbents Bill May and Tippett, whom I expect to see again on future ballots, miscalculated terribly. Not quite as badly, though, as Eric Whisman, who tangled most aggressively with Waldridge on his way to an electoral trouncing unheard of for an incumbent. If a certain PR firm were writing the story on the 2020 election, it would surely say that Waldridge and the electorate took Whisman to the woodshed.
Much smarter than the incumbents was Kyle Thompson, who rode Waldridge’s coattails to a second-place finish and gives her a natural ally on a five-member commission that will have four new faces come January.
Waldridge rides high into 2021 with more political capital than she’s had at any point since exploding on the scene two years ago. Fascinating to watch will be Waldridge’s relationship with Wilkerson, Kelly May and Leesa Unger, who snagged the fourth commission seat by fewer than 10 votes.
An early test will be Waldridge’s pledge to rehire Keith Parker as city manager. She’s got at least one vote from Thompson but needs a third. It’s unlikely to come from May, whose dad engineered Parker’s ouster. Unger attended an early Waldridge-led rally in support of Parker but has gone quiet of late on whether to bring him back.
All eyes will be on Wilkerson, who ran as a consensus-builder, both within the commission and in the community at large. The new mayor has his hands full, as any route to consensus in Frankfort runs through Waldridge.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
