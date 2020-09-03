In arguably the most distressed economy in a century, Frankfort and Franklin County are wandering aimlessly, lacking vision and clarity of purpose.
Leadership vacancies atop two of the four organizations responsible for the health of the local economy — the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Frankfort Inc. — present an opportunity for finding cohesion and getting the community on the metaphorical “same page” at a time when we can no longer be fractured in goals or execution.
The current structure is unwieldy. The Chamber, DFI, Kentucky Capital Development Corp. and the Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist Commission may have different missions on paper, but they are inextricably linked by a shared responsibility for getting Frankfort moving economically. Four organizations may well be too many to ever get in sync.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court bears significant responsibility for charting a better way.
The current crop of magistrates has proved quite good at finding fault with the community's economic development efforts, but two years into a four-year term, they’ve not lifted a finger to create something better. At some point, elected critics must stop blaming and start leading. That “Closed for Business” sign at the county line is costing us dearly.
A summit of board representatives from each of the four economic development entities is a good place to start. Ideally, that would happen voluntarily by the organizations themselves. If not, the fiscal court should summon them to the table. Some questions to explore:
• Should two or more of the entities merge?
• If, as some magistrates have asserted, there is duplication in function, what exactly is being duplicated and why?
• How are limited local government funds for economic development best spent? Should the private sector pony up more, and, if so, how?
• What kind of economy do we want?
The time for the discussion — and decisions — is now, the urgency real.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
