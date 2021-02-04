The alternatives would be worse, of course, but a downside of a democratic republic — and its revolving door of elected leadership — is a lack of continuity on major community projects.
A new crop of city and county officials apparently has decided that a long-planned approach to developing the former Capital Plaza land in downtown Frankfort and making it a contributor to city, county and Frankfort Independent Schools tax bases is unwise.
Perhaps they’re right. But they’d have more credibility if they offered realistic alternatives — or even if they’d been at the table a few years back when the community went through an exhaustive, and fairly expensive, process of creating a Downtown Master Plan whose linchpin is private redevelopment of the Capital Plaza land.
The only party willing to take on the enormous risk of that development got a chilly reception Wednesday night from a new-look city commission, which reinforced the single most harmful obstacle to this community’s future economic growth and vitality: Frankfort’s reputation of being closed for business and hostile to outside investment.
Longtime Mayor Bill May used to insist to me that the perception was wrong and unfair. Current Mayor Layne Wilkerson ran on a platform of correcting the perception, whether accurate or not. Left uncorrected, perception becomes your reality.
Wilkerson has his work cut out for him after Wednesday night. A clearly disappointed Craig Turner, whose CRM Companies was chosen by landowner Marty Johnson to develop the former Capital Plaza land, summed up well many investors’ view of Frankfort.
“You’re sitting here talking to someone who is willing to invest dollars in your community,” he told the commission. “If the answer is that you don’t think I should invest dollars in the community, then that’s another story.”
The problem with Frankfort’s anti-business reputation is that it diminishes demand. There’s a reason that Turner, via Johnson, was the only bidder for property that the state, in accordance with this community’s vision just three years ago, insisted be developed in a way fraught with risk — not for taxpayers, but for the developer.
Turner’s estimate — conservative, in my view — is $70 million for the mixed-use development that the community said it wanted and the state required in selling the land for $1,000. Yet rookie Commissioner Kyle Thompson questioned whether Turner and Johnson have any “skin in the game,” while suggesting that a $3 million city commitment to a contractually required parking garage is too much skin for taxpayers.
If the development fails, which is possible, the owners are out tens of millions and the city still has the parking garage and a nice home for its public transportation system to show for its $3 million.
Critics clearly haven’t considered the alternative for Parcel B — a reversion to state ownership and a big hole in the core of downtown. Frankfort would be lucky if the state kept the grass mowed. A Republican-dominated legislature with no affinity for Frankfort might even be spiteful. Tractor yard, perhaps?
If Thompson and other critics think $3 million is too much skin, they should price out potential public uses of the land. A new convention center, perhaps the most fanciful of thinking, would cost local taxpayers $50 million or more. And Frankfort Independent Schools would continue to be strapped by a huge amount of tax-exempt property.
None of this is to suggest that scrutiny of the current plan is improper. Many questions remain, especially the details of Tax Increment Financing, which would pledge future growth in the downtown tax base to cover the cost of public infrastructure on the property. Thompson wisely questioned the sudden shift from TIF funding of the parking garage to a city-backed bond issue. The city and developer have done a poor job of finalizing and communicating the financing details.
But when you go a step further and essentially call an outside investor who is prepared to spend tens of millions of dollars in Frankfort a freeloader with no skin in the game, you’re not just scrutinizing the project. You’re insulting this and future investors and, tragically, proving that Frankfort’s anti-business reputation is deserved.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.