The crystal ball is unusually cloudy for the June 23 primary election, so this columnist will stick with some observations rather than confident predictions:
• The Republican field in state Senate District 7, a seat currently held by the retiring Julian Carroll, is deep and competent. Whoever advances as the nominee, however, has a shot at winning in November. That was unthinkable just a couple of weeks ago, before Ken Carroll, son of the outgoing senator and former governor, stunned political observers and jumped in the race as an independent.
Overnight, state Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles, went from shoe-in for District 7 senator to the fight of his political life. With President Donald Trump on the ballot to run up votes for the GOP nominee in the district’s rural counties, the younger Carroll doesn’t need to siphon off many Democratic votes in Franklin County to turn the district from blue to red.
Gov. Carroll is sticking with his public endorsement of Graviss, writing a letter to constituents this week to remind them of the commitment he made more than a year ago. How hard the aging former governor is able and willing to campaign for Graviss — and oppose his own son — come fall will determine whether Republicans pluck a seat that no one gave them a chance at two weeks ago.
• Speaking of deep and competent slates, Frankfort voters are blessed with as strong a mayoral field as they’ve seen or likely will see again. Voters’ job this month is to narrow the field from five to two.
Layne Wilkerson, a change agent with some name recognition, looks like a good bet to claim one of the November slots. Former Mayor Pro Tem Tommy Haynes has arguably the most name recognition and likeability in the field and is a proven fundraiser, while banker and former City Commissioner Rodney Williams will get strong backing from a business community increasingly worried about whether local elected leadership has its back in as difficult an economic climate as Frankfort has ever faced.
He lacks the name recognition or campaign funding to advance to November, but the next mayor would be wise to put political newcomer Jason Keller quickly to work on a board or commission. Frankfort needs an infusion of young, smart, energetic leaders, and Keller fits the bill.
• The crowded field for four Frankfort City Commission seats might be the hardest of all to handicap. Voters will narrow the field from 12 to eight for November. The only certainty from this vantage point is a more progressive path forward for city government in 2021, especially on social and environmental policy.
If conservatism or status quo is your thing, there’s no combination of four candidates in the race to float your boat.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.