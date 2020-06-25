In the strangest election since hanging chads, suspense is the operative word.
Results of Tuesday’s in-person voting are a mere teaser for next week’s reveal of complete totals, including mail-in and other early votes, which, in the case of Franklin County, represent more than 90% of total ballots cast, according to County Clerk Jeff Hancock.
Any assessment of the partial totals is more speculation than informed analysis, but here’s a theory if you’re looking for clues about the final outcome: People who cast their ballots in person on Tuesday were likely to be impulse voters attracted to candidates late in the process, or younger voters either unconcerned about COVID-19 exposure at the polls or too busy to request a ballot and mail it in ahead of time.
If I’m right, the partial results, while on the surface encouraging, could bode poorly for:
• Charles Booker, the African American state legislator who pundits have suggested has a good chance to beat the well-funded Amy McGrath in the Democratic primary for the right to challenge Mitch McConnell in November. Booker became a national media sensation in the last couple of weeks with endorsements from Bernie Sanders and, here at home, Matt Jones, the sports and radio-TV personality who himself considered jumping in the race.
It says here that Booker needed to run up a huge lead in Tuesday’s in-person balloting to offset what should be a big advantage for McGrath in mailed ballots, many of which predated the hype around Booker. With roughly two-thirds of Election Day in-person totals reported statewide at this writing, Booker was up a few percentage points over McGrath. Because both Louisville and Lexington — Booker strongholds — have reported their in-person totals, the current Booker lead doesn't signal enough strength for an upset. He’s not out of it, but count me as surprised if the November matchup is Booker-McConnell.
• Jason Keller, the young Frankfort mayoral candidate who was third in Tuesday balloting and nipping on the heels of Layne Wilkerson for the second spot on November’s ballot. Wilkerson’s margin likely will grow when mailed ballots are added and Keller will fade. The only question is whether Rodney Williams, in fourth place Tuesday, surges when the early votes are counted and passes Wilkinson for the chance to challenge likely frontrunner Tommy Haynes in the fall.
• Tim Childers, the clownish city commissioner candidate whose inflated ego got a boost from his fifth-place showing in a 12-candidate field on Tuesday. When it’s all said and done, the highlight of Childers’ campaign will be his 30 seconds of fame from a viral video of him smoking pot during a Chamber of Commerce candidate forum.
If there are any “winners” to be gleaned from the partial results, I’d say:
• Kelly May, the son of Frankfort’s outgoing mayor, who did well with walk-in voters in the city commission race and should be popular with older, mail-in voters who were loyal to his dad for many years.
• Kyle Thompson, who, as expected, looks to be consolidating Frankfort’s conservative vote in a mostly liberal field of city commission candidates.
• Haynes, who almost certainly will be one of voters’ two choices for mayor in November.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
