Solving a crime can be grueling work for a cop. So can helping Hollywood make a movie about it.
Frankfort’s Jim Huggins Sr. was a decade into retirement from a long career in federal and state law enforcement when he got a call from a producer who was making a movie about Mark Putnam, the first FBI agent ever to be convicted of a homicide.
“Above Suspicion” will be released in select theaters and on DVD next month, some five years after Huggins worked 14- to 16-hour days on set during filming in Harlan, Lexington and Cynthiana.
“I worked my butt off,” Huggins told me in a telephone interview this week. “But it was a great experience. I had never done anything like it, so it was a real interesting deal for me, to see how something like this is put together.”
Huggins was the perfect consultant because of the front-row seat he’d held on the team of investigators that solved the bizarre case of Putnam, who admitted killing an informant he’d had an affair with, and possibly impregnated, while a rookie FBI agent in Pikeville in the late 1980s. Putnam had been promoted to the bureau’s Miami office by the time he emerged in 1990 as the prime suspect in the disappearance of Susan Smith more than a year earlier.
Huggins’ central role in the investigation doesn’t make the movie, which focuses almost entirely on the events leading up to the crime, but is fully explored in a 2017 update of author Joe Sharkey’s book about the case, also titled “Above Suspicion.”
Huggins and a Kentucky State Police investigator did the initial interrogation of Putnam in Miami, ending with the agent’s surprise agreement to take a lie-detector test. The next morning, Huggins and Putnam flew together on a commercial flight from Miami to D.C., during which the young agent was so cooperative and relaxed — talking UK basketball, among other topics — that Huggins began second-guessing his conclusion that Putnam was responsible for the crime.
The tide turned the next day when Putnam, as Huggins looked on through a one-way mirror outside the interview room, flunked the first four questions of the polygraph exam. In a conversation with Huggins outside the interview room, Putnam all but confessed to the crime, asking Huggins if he could go back to Miami and talk to his wife before telling investigators everything he knew.
A week or so later, after retaining a lawyer who negotiated a plea agreement with the Pike County commonwealth’s attorney, Putnam spilled the beans to Huggins, even pointing to the spot on a map where he’d dumped the body off a mining road. (An interesting tidbit that didn’t make the movie: While investigators gathered bone fragments, a truck driver happened on the scene and told the cops that they were just in time — a bulldozer would be turning dirt in the precise same area the next day.)
Huggins’ job on the movie set a quarter-century later was to ensure relative factual accuracy, even as the filmmakers took their normal creative license to enhance box-office appeal. Huggins still hasn’t seen the movie, which was released overseas in 2019, but saw enough during three to four months of filming to believe that the movie is a fair account of what happened.
Huggins still does occasional consulting with authors and TV producers on crime stories, but his career as a movie consultant might be over.
“Would I do it again? I don’t know,” he told me. “It just about killed me, the hours. I was settled in, enjoying the quiet life of retirement, and the next thing you know, I was in Harlan shooting a murder scene at midnight.”
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
