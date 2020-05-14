Keith Parker and Susan Laurenson are wise voices of fiscal caution as city and county governments wind down budget discussions for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
As families and businesses try to climb their way out of economic devastation from the virus-related shutdown of the economy for the past two months, a certain victim in the months ahead will be government coffers, which are nothing without the prosperity of the taxpayers who contribute to them.
Occupational taxes clearly will take a huge hit, as a full quarter of the workforce in Franklin County could be jobless for months. So will business profit taxes. And if public school districts are banking on any certainty in property tax collections, they should think again. Many families and businesses simply won’t be able to pay their taxes this winter, when the economic recovery will barely be started.
There’s talk of massive federal aid for state and local governments in a coming stimulus package, but nothing concrete, as the two major political parties disagree on that point probably more than any other.
All of that is to say that local governments and school districts must budget for less revenue, further reduce expenses even if they think can’t, and hit the pause button on major capital expenditures.
From synthetic turf fields on school campuses to pledges of large sums for this and that building or park, public officials seem to be plowing ahead with capital projects like the economy will rebound within 12 months. There’s no evidence to suggest so. Fiscal year 2022, which begins next summer, might offer more hope.
Parker, the city manager, and Laurenson, the county treasurer, have properly sounded the alarm bells. The elected leaders who actually control the purse strings now must listen.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.