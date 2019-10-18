Amid much citizen disappointment over a seemingly paltry response to the state’s effort to put former Capital Plaza land on the tax rolls and revitalize downtown Frankfort, those who understand the economics of real estate development had the opposite reaction.
Instead of “That’s it?” — the crowd’s audible reaction to the Wednesday unsealing of a lone, $1,000 bid from a Hazard developer — close observers of downtown redevelopment efforts were pleasantly surprised to see any bid at all.
One insider told me this week that he was actually braced for “a negative bid” — meaning that any developer with a lick of sense would want the state to pay him to take the land and all of the lofty state and community expectations that go with it: mixed-use commercial and residential development and a parking garage for the Capital Plaza Hotel.
Anyone who expected a developer to pay millions for the risk of losing millions more was naive.
If his bid is accepted, much attention in the days and weeks ahead will be on the wherewithal of Luther Johnson and his newly formed New Frankfort Development LLC to pull off a project that no other developer would touch in two rounds of proposal solicitations. Those invested in or interested in the success of downtown Frankfort should be pulling hard for his success against tall odds.
Critical for Johnson and community leaders who want him to succeed will be rallying citizens behind the developer’s plan, which the state required to be compatible with the Downtown Master Plan. Building that community support starts with transparency, including release of documents that accompanied the $1,000 bid. To date, only the one-page bid has been made public, and it tells the community nothing.
Skeptics have reasonably asked what will happen if Johnson buys the land but later pulls the plug on the bigger redevelopment project. That’s not inconceivable, given the dicey economics of what the Downtown Master Plan envisions.
The community, through its elected and appointed leadership, would still have considerable control. Any alternative use of the land would have to be approved by city planning staff and, ultimately, the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission. So neither Johnson nor any future owner could, for example, cover up the land with warehouses or other undesirable stuff without the community’s blessing. And the state’s contractual commitment to provide parking for the Capital Plaza Hotel would continue to transfer with the deed, deterring a developer who simply wanted to gobble up some cheap land and make a quick buck.
Should Johnson get cold feet down the road, his best option likely would be to sell the land to the city, which then would have the outright control that some officials have wanted all along. But even city ownership is no magic pill. The lack of private-sector interest would continue to limit the property’s potential. And converting it to public use, whether a park or a new convention center, would require a major, potentially massive, outlay of local taxpayer dollars.
Much preferred is for Johnson’s plan to work. If it does, the $1,000 purchase price will prove to be less a bargain for the developer than for a community that reaps the many benefits of a revitalized downtown.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.