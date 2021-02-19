Some leaders from both parties in Washington, including the new president, have asked Americans to “turn down the temperature” on political discourse.
After events of 2020 — and of Jan. 6 in the cathedral of American democracy — the plea is well taken. Those of us who own and manage public forums have a particular obligation.
Much of the national focus has been on social media giants and their inadequate efforts to find the delicate balance between letting users exert their First Amendment rights and restricting hate speech and misinformation that sows violence. In this modern world where one man's fact is another man’s fiction, I don’t envy their task. Hundreds of millions of posts a day is a lot to police.
Fortunately, my sandbox is much smaller.
News publishers across the country are reassessing the reader comment forums that most offer below articles and commentary. The Philadelphia Inquirer this month eliminated reader comments on its site, following the lead of publishers like NPR, Reuters, The Atlantic, CNN and ESPN that have made the same decision in recent years, citing growing toxicity in their reader forums.
I’m not ready to go that far, but The State Journal has taken some important steps to clean up our comments section. A year or so ago, we began requiring commenters to be registered users of our website and to put their real names to their words. That was a long-overdue step for a newspaper that had always required such identification on letters to the editor.
Today, we’re going a step further with new rules to improve the quality of discourse. Commenters will be asked to read the rules of the road and agree to abide by them. Thereafter, violators will receive one written reminder before their commenting privileges are suspended. Another violation after a suspension is lifted will result in a permanent ban. Some highlights:
- No attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints that meet our basic standards of decency are welcome without fear of retribution. Commenters may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of writers, but name-calling, stereotyping and other attacks are strictly prohibited.
- Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas and viewpoints rather than the people who hold them, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
- Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to grind your axe about state or national politics.
- Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
- No sophomoric banter. If Crooked Hillary or Moscow Mitch is the best you’ve got, move along. Our comments forum is a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
- No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about — and criticism of — our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Requests for clarifications or corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
