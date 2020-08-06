Back in March when COVID-19 began battering the economy, including small businesses like The State Journal, many of you asked how you could help your hometown newspaper weather the crisis.
Atop my list was a simple request: Subscribe, especially online, where readership had been increasing but subscriptions had not. Giving away our content online, with no subscription revenue to help compensate our journalists who keep the community informed, was simply unsustainable as we headed into a period of unprecedented disruption in advertising revenue, historically our lifeblood.
Nearly six months later, I’m pleased to report that you responded. Since March 1, we’ve added 544 digital subscribers, with the pace quickening in the last 30 days. That trend bodes well for community journalism in Frankfort during a time when many newspapers across the country are throwing in the towel, unable to find a way forward.
The combination of digital subscription growth; strategic expense reduction, especially reduced frequency of print publication; a $123,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan; and loyal employees who work tirelessly on behalf of the newspaper and a community they love has helped us navigate the crisis to date.
We ask that you keep subscribing, and encourage friends and family to do the same. There’s a new way to help that will both lighten your taxload and support community newspapers. Call your U.S. representative and senators and ask them to support bipartisan legislation called the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which, at this writing, had 29 cosponsors on both sides of the aisle during an era when Republicans and Democrats can’t agree on much of anything.
HR 7640 is a series of three tax credits aimed at sustaining the local news business in the years to come. The credits are as follows:
• A five-year non-refundable credit of up to $250 annually to incentivize individual subscriptions to local newspapers. The credit would cover 80% of subscription costs in the first year and 50% of subscription costs in the subsequent four years.
• A five-year refundable credit for local newspapers like ours to employ and adequately compensate journalists.
• A five-year non-refundable tax credit that would incentivize small- to medium-sized businesses to advertise with local newspapers, as well as local radio and television stations. The credit would cover up to $5,000 of advertising costs in the first year and $2,500 in the subsequent four years.
Taken together, these credits would help sustain our newspaper and thousands of others through the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.