The generosity of our readers in recent days has lifted and inspired us in as challenging a business climate as The State Journal has ever faced, or will again. My staff and I are deeply appreciative.
Regular readers of this column are familiar with a newspaper’s business model — specifically, that three-fourths of our revenue comes from advertising by businesses in this community. When those businesses are shut down entirely or severely restricted in their operations, our advertising revenue decreases proportionately.
What had already been a steady increase in reliance on readers to fund our work is now a sprint to create a sustainable way forward. The retail economy upon which we rely, and which had seen a decade or more of disruption before the current crisis, will be forever altered by COVID-19. You’ll still see advertising in newspapers when all of this is over, but it will no longer be our lifeblood.
We will succeed to the extent that readers are willing to pay for the news they consume, whether online or in print.
The signs are encouraging.
A week ago, we unveiled two opportunities for you to help beyond a standard subscription.
One is a premium subscription that we call our “We Support Community Journalism” rate. Readers who can afford it can voluntarily pay $25 per month for print delivery, unlimited digital access, or both.
If you aren't a current subscriber and wish to support us at this level, visit State-Journal.com and click on the green “Subscribe” button at the top of the page. If you are a current subscriber at a smaller level, email us at circulation@state-journal.com to be converted to the “We Support Community Journalism” rate. We’re still working out the kinks on a way for current subscribers to convert to the new rate using our website. Thanks for your patience.
Alternatively, we are accepting one-time or recurring monthly contributions that will directly support our journalists’ work. Within 24 hours of our adding that opportunity to our website, a dozen of you made contributions. Words can’t express our gratitude.
Visit https://www.state-journal.com/contribute/ to purchase a subscription or make a contribution. Standard subscriptions of $15 a month for print delivery and $6.99 for digital-only continue. For price-sensitive customers, we are offering a temporary digital-only rate of $3.99 per month.
In exchange for your support, we pledge relentless effort to provide the essential journalism that informs, enlightens and inspires the people of Frankfort and Franklin County.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
