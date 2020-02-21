Jolting news of Mike Davenport’s death came — appropriately — on a day of brilliant sunshine, rare in these parts in February.
“Enjoy this beautiful day,” he wrote in a hundred or more text messages, and it never felt to this recipient like a copy-and-paste salutation. As he battled serious health issues in recent years, Mike truly considered every day a blessing.
Developer and philanthropist might seem oxymoronic in the modern era, but Davenport embodied the best of both roles in Frankfort.
Neither of us aware at the time that Davenport had passed, banker and mayoral candidate Rodney Williams reminded me Friday morning of the rewards communities can reap from a developers’ risk-taking: Davenport’s development of land off Versailles Road a quarter-century ago attracted Greenheck Fan Corp. and was the catalyst for an industrial park that now provides gainful employment for hundreds of Franklin Countians.
Commercial development around Frankfort Regional Medical Center will likely be Davenport’s most enduring legacy, in part because of the street that bears his name. Perhaps Frankfort’s west side was destined to flourish, but Davenport surely expedited it.
His impact on Frankfort’s economy and his boundless generosity to civic and charitable causes notwithstanding, some haters and cynics seemed to relish in the economic pain inflicted on Davenport by state government’s decision to leave his largest commercial office buildings in Prevention Park when the new Mayo-Underwood Building opened downtown last year.
A charter advertiser and loyal supporter of FRANK. magazine since its 2016 inception, Mike texted me last summer to apologize for suspending his advertising while he regrouped financially.
“My goal is to lay low, hunker down and try to survive Hurricane Landrum,” he wrote, referencing the former Finance and Administration Cabinet secretary with whom he maintained a cordial relationship.
He texted at year’s end to check on my 86-year-old dad, whom we nearly lost to a heart episode a few days before Christmas.
His last message, in January, wished me well in ongoing efforts to sell The State Journal’s Wilkinson Boulevard property so that we can move the newspaper office back downtown. Mike knew better than anyone the challenge of selling a large commercial building and the joy that would come when it happened.
“God is great,” he wrote. “Enjoy this beautiful day, my friend.”
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.