The State Journal staff has been working hard in recent days to ensure that we remain — both in print and online — a trusted source of information in scary and uncertain times.
That work has included securing access to two alternative printing presses, including one out of state, should our press in Winchester become idled by a labor shortage. We are confident that five-day-a-week print publication won’t be interrupted even should the coronavirus outbreak worsen significantly in central Kentucky.
As the global story and its impact on this community unfolds literally by the minute, online publishing becomes more important than ever by providing timely, accurate information to citizens. To that end, we are providing even nonsubscribers unlimited free digital access to coronavirus-related coverage until further notice. News stories about the virus won’t count toward nonsubscribers’ allotment of five free online articles per month.
That said, this would be a good time to purchase a digital subscription and support your hometown newspaper, which will feel the pinch of what is expected to be one of the worst economic crises in our country’s history. For a limited time, we will reduce the cost of a new digital subscription from $6.99 per month to $3.99 per month to make local news access more affordable during a time of financial strain for many families. Subscribe at state-journal.com/subscribe.
Similarly, we are reducing by half the cost of advertising space for for-profit entities to provide coronavirus-related information to the community. We will also devote as much news space as needed to provide important information from governmental and nonprofit organizations.
Here are a couple of things that will be different for State Journal readers and customers until things return to normal:
- There will be no Sports section in the daily print edition, as all high school, college and pro sports have been suspended until further notice. Until competition resumes, we will continue to publish relevant sports news as it occurs, but it will appear on other pages of the newspaper. Classified ads and the Entertainment page, which typically share a section with Sports, will move to the main news section.
- Hours for walk-in customer service at our office on Wilkinson Boulevard could be restricted as we heed Gov. Andy Beshear’s advice to have as many employees as possible work from home until the virus threat subsides. Telephone and email customer service should not be affected. For those who typically come to our office to purchase a newspaper over the front counter, we will put extra copies in the newsstand outside our front entrance.
We appreciate Frankfort government and civic leaders, the business community and citizen volunteers for their collective efforts to guide our town through whatever challenges await in the days and weeks ahead. We stand proudly with them in journalistic service to Frankfort.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
