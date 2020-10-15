City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge recently got caught in the crossfire of two groups of protesters whose objectives, sadly, have been deemed mutually exclusive.
Waldridge attended a pro-law enforcement rally by the Frankfort Bluebackers, a decision that didn’t sit well with Black Lives Matter counterprotesters who gave her an earful about fraternizing with the enemy.
Heaven help a society where the thought police make us choose between supporting Black Americans and supporting the many law enforcement officers who do their jobs honorably, even as we acknowledge some bad apples in blue and support reforms to weed them out.
Days before Waldridge’s experience, a thoughtful State Journal reader had shared with me his own reflections in the wake of a grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case. His take matches mine, but he expressed it much more eloquently than I would. I share it here with commendation:
I have mixed feelings about the Breonna Taylor death. It is horrible that she was killed, and I feel for her family and friends. But I don’t think it is fair to put all the blame on the three police officers.
I think the blame should probably be placed higher up the chain of command. Some higher-up must have made the decision to send plain-clothes officers rather than officers in uniform, and to permit a no-knock, no-announce entry. I hope that police across the country will see that there is a right way to do things, and in the Breonna Taylor case, a wrong way.
But other (many other) cases are clearer. The George Floyd case looks like straight-up murder to me, as do several others. And those are just the ones that someone caught on video.
The protesters are justified and I respect them as long as they don’t cross over into rioting and looting. I also think the protesters should not just say, “We want justice” and “We want equality.” That is too vague. Black leadership — or white leadership, for that matter — should be calling for concrete solutions. I can think of a couple without much effort, for example:
• Create actionable plans to recruit and retain more minority police officers.
• Equip all officers with body cameras, and require that they be activated whenever an officer leaves their car. Failure by an officer to do this results in suspension on the first offense and firing on the second.
The Catholic church did a terrible job of policing itself. I don’t think that local police departments can properly police themselves either.
Each city should form a citizens committee to review complaints against police officers on a periodic schedule (monthly?). I think this would identify the bad actors in the police departments. This would include all kinds of bad behavior, not just racial bias.
I would suspect that 80% of the cops do a great job, 15% need real remedial training (not just going through the motions) and 5% need to be fired and possibly prosecuted.
I’m sure there are plenty of other good ideas out there, and cities should hold public hearings asking for potential solutions, then sort through these ideas to see if there is anything of value.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.