It took a while, but we believe we have reported as thoroughly as possible on work done by Boxcar PR firm for the City of Frankfort.
Initial reporting by reporter Austin Horn drew quick criticism from Boxcar officials as incomplete, despite our having filed an open records request for every stitch of written communication between the firm and city. An editorial after Horn’s initial story described the firm’s body of work as “thin,” which had Boxcar officials ready to take us to the woodshed.
It turns out that the city had responded less than completely to our initial request. So we went back to the city multiple times in recent weeks, only to discover in each round more omissions, most recently some text messages to and from Mayor Bill May after a Boxcar representative told me that much of the firm’s work had been conducted by text with the mayor.
In explaining each gap, city officials persuasively blamed clerical errors. Knowing what we know about the dedicated public servants who process responses to those requests, we take them at their word.
A follow-up story by Horn last weekend covered hundreds of pages of additional documents, emails and texts, all of which we uploaded to our website so that interested taxpayers can judge for themselves whether May spent wisely when he used emergency powers during COVID-19 to sign the $5,000-a-month PR contract without formal approval by the city commission.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge was livid about the contract. Commissioners Eric Whisman, Scott Tippett and John Sower, in a curious departure from the principles of fiscal conservatism that have marked his long career in public service, defended the expense.
State Journal readers who weighed in with letters and website comments agreed overwhelmingly with Waldridge. So did citizens who “attended” the virtual city commission meeting where the Boxcar contract was discussed. The in-meeting citizen commentary permitted by Facebook Live gave May a public whoopin’ akin to the one Boxcar once advocated for former City Manager Keith Parker.
Critics and defenders of May will continue to debate the merits of his decision to hire a PR firm. Chapped Boxcar officials dwelled on our Editorial Board’s “thin body of work” characterization, when the editorial’s bigger point was that paying an outside firm to write press releases and May’s speeches and quotes, and perform sundry other tasks, is a questionable use of taxpayer money during an economic crisis. We called for it to be canceled.
That remains our strong opinion. The mayor is welcome to his, and citizens theirs. After two rounds of exhausting reporting by Horn, no one can complain about insufficient information to inform their opinion.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
