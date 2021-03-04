My friend Al Cross this week declared Kentucky “news organizations” to be “less willing or able” to defend government transparency laws.
The assertion in a Society of Professional Journalists statement about a current legislative effort to weaken the state’s Open Records Act was part of a tortured defense of the Kentucky Press Association’s non-position on the matter and a simultaneous call to arms of other stakeholders to advocate for transparency because newspapers, in Cross’ opinion, don’t have the wherewithal.
Other publishers can and should speak for themselves, but let the record show that The State Journal is as willing and able as ever to stand up for citizens’ right to know about the activities of their governments. House Bill 312 is unquestionably an effort to make government less transparent and should be defeated. Full stop.
The Kentucky Press Association, of which my newspaper is a proud member, has taken a beating among sunshine advocates for a conscious decision to “not oppose” the legislation on the grounds that the newspaper advocacy organization participated in negotiations with lawmakers and opposing interest groups like the Kentucky League of Cities and thus prevented the bill from being even worse. KPA’s position was used as cover by many lawmakers who voted to send the bill to the Senate. If newspapers are OK with it, the logic goes, then this can’t be too bad.
Skeptics’ immediate assumption was that KPA had made a deal with the devil to preserve newspaper publication of paid public notices by local and state governments. Those notices are a significant source of revenue for newspapers, including this one, and lawmakers across the country have been working for decades, sometimes successfully, to move them to government websites.
KPA, to its membership and publicly, insisted that its position on HB 312 had nothing to do with saving public notices, prompting Cross’ passionate defense of the organization and its leadership to his substantial social media following, even as he painted “news organizations” (aka KPA member newspapers) as too financially weak and scared to defend the state’s open records law.
The mixed messaging fueled critics like the Kentucky Open Government Coalition, which has vigorously fought the bill KPA declined to oppose. In three decades of belonging to and leading state press associations, and being on the front lines of legislative battles over transparency and public notices, I’ve never before seen major transparency organizations on different sides of an open records overhaul, much less snipe at each other in public.
Citizens are left to believe one of two things:
- That KPA’s position on HB 312 indeed has nothing to do with public notices and that other transparency advocates should, like KPA, shut up and not risk a bill that goes even further in gutting the open records law.
- The cynics are right and KPA must concede occasional defeats on transparency laws in order to keep public notices in newspapers.
But one can’t say it’s about the first and insinuate that the other is a factor. Standing up for sunshine laws doesn’t require deep pockets. One just has to be “willing.” Being “less able” infers a dependence on public notice revenue that compromises newspapers' core value of promoting government transparency.
Kentucky newspapers have taken a black eye over this issue and would be wise to, individually or collectively, take a strong stand before the Senate takes up HB 312. The State Journal opposes it unapologetically.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.