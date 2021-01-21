Sheriff Chris Quire, still on something of a political honeymoon after his 2018 trouncing of incumbent Pat Melton, faces the first public leadership test of his young career in elected service.
Quire, in his handling of the controversy surrounding embattled Detective Jeff Farmer, likely already understands what those in leadership positions learn early on: No matter your decision, you’re going to make people mad. In the case of elected office, that means losing some, or perhaps many, votes in the next election.
The problem with many politicians is that they devote too much time and energy to calculating the political risk of important decisions. Fence-straddling often backfires on them with voters who dislike wishy-washy or unprincipled leaders.
Quire must resist that urge in the case of Farmer, while understanding that the court of public opinion won’t treat the sheriff kindly regardless. Many in this community won’t settle for anything short of termination. Others will be livid if the sheriff so much as reprimands Farmer, who is under investigation by a third-party firm for alleged police misconduct over the course of his career.
Those allegations by Franklin County’s public defenders were made amid criticism of Farmer for attending the pro-Trump rally this month that preceded rioters' siege of the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Quire has handled the situation admirably, if not perfectly, to date. Hiring an independent investigator to examine the misconduct allegations was the right decision, as was reassigning Farmer to administrative duties while the investigation is conducted. Quire erred, in my view, by immediately clearing Farmer of misconduct or poor decisions in Washington, D.C.
Two absolutes — that Farmer had a First Amendment right to attend the Trump rally and that he didn’t enter the Capitol building — don’t absolve him of other potential wrongdoing, nor of poor judgment that could hinder his future work as a detective.
Farmer’s since-deleted boast on Facebook that he was “standing at the base of the steps” on Jan. 6 raises valid questions of whether he breached at least one security perimeter at the Capitol. A sworn officer of the law, even when he’s off-duty, must be more aware of his actions and surroundings. An average Joe might say with some credibility that he was just part of the march and didn’t realize he had breached a barrier. A cop should know better.
Farmer’s case also has illustrated a common misunderstanding of the First Amendment. Your constitutional right to free speech doesn’t protect you from consequences for your words and actions. No one understands that better than this publisher. Rarely does a week go by that someone doesn’t cancel a subscription over this or that news story or commentary that made them mad. It’s happened since I wrote my first news stories as a cub reporter in 1983 and will happen until I retire.
Rights and freedoms aside, Farmer’s actions on Jan. 6 raise questions about his professional judgment that Quire will have to consider as the county’s chief law enforcement officer with one overriding obligation: protecting law-abiding citizens from lawbreakers. Throw in some damning material from Farmer’s personnel file with the Versailles Police Department, where he was forced out a decade ago amid serious allegations of on-duty misconduct, and every defense attorney in this community is licking his chops over getting Farmer on the witness stand as the prosecution’s star witness and, pun intended, impeaching him for his on-duty and off-duty words and actions, whether legal, illegal or just plain dumb. Think Mark Fuhrman and OJ.
Should Farmer become such a lightning rod that juries refuse to convict the bad dudes he arrests, Quire will have no choice but to part ways. I often counsel young journalists about their off-duty activity on social media and other forms of political activism. Sure, you have a right to state your personal opinions on politics or anything else, but know that your readers are watching and your credibility is at stake. You do great harm to your career and to your employer when you publicly compromise your objectivity.
For now, the community must await the independent investigator’s conclusions on Farmer. Emotions on both sides are high, but Quire must stay the wise course he has charted.
Ultimately, he will make an unpopular decision. Barring unexpected findings of corruption or criminal activity, the outside investigator is unlikely to make a recommendation on Farmer’s professional fate. That call will be Quire’s alone, the first public leadership test of a promising political career.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
