Who will win Frankfort’s mayoral race?
I’ll offer a prediction a bit later, but the more important observation after moderating one mayoral candidate forum and being a panelist in another is that the city looks to be in good hands regardless of the outcome. Tommy Haynes or Layne Wilkerson is likely to steady a municipal government that has gone off the rails in the second half of 2020.
Haynes brings experience in municipal government and general likeability that almost certainly would result in less rancor at city commission meetings and more compromise for the good of the community. That would be a welcome change from the recent focus on getting “three votes,” regard for consensus and opposing viewpoints be damned.
Wilkerson is a brilliant financial planner and change agent in a town that seems ready for change, albeit with significant disagreement on the kind of change that’s needed.
As mayor Wilkerson surely would be tugged by disparate factions within his camp of supporters. His list of campaign financial contributors reveals one such fascinating dichotomy: former Frankfort Plant Board members Bruce Dungan and Ann Wingrove, political polar opposites.
(Speaking of the Plant Board, of interest during a State Journal and Together Frankfort forum Tuesday night, Wilkerson talked of the need for industry to have a seat on the municipal utility’s governing board but was less enthusiastic about the need for climate advocates, saying that market forces will soon render the debate over clean energy moot. In other words, fossil fuels will die as a source of electricity production because renewable sources will be cheaper. I think he’s right, but many in this community want FPB to take a faster track to a clean electricity portfolio.)
Haynes’ list of contributors features some of Frankfort’s most prominent political names in recent decades. His influence isn’t what it once was, but former Sheriff and Judge-Executive Ted Collins is a symbolically important name among Haynes’ backers. It wasn’t surprising, therefore, to hear Haynes say in Tuesday night’s forum that merger of city-county government merger would be a non-starter in a Haynes administration. Collins is largely credited for the community’s overwhelming rejection of merger last time it was put to voters.
So who’ll win? I’ve been asked the question a dozen or more times in recent days, and typically respond that I wouldn’t bet a dollar either way in a race that looks to be a squeaker.
Because prognostication seems to be an expectation of pundits, I’ll give a slight edge to Haynes. It says here that roughly 20% of the electorate will be motivated purely by the presidential race. These voters are largely disinterested in local government but will complete that portion of the ballot as an afterthought.
Haynes, because of his name recognition, gets the majority of those votes and wins narrowly. That said, a Wilkerson victory wouldn’t surprise me a bit.
The good news is that Frankfort wins either way.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
