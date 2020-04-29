With COVID-19 threatening the local economy there seems to be no telling when our lives will return to normal, or what that new normal will be. But it’s crystal clear that making our community whole again once the virus is under control will be an enormous challenge, the likes of which most of us have never faced.
So now is the time to formulate a clear, strong, long-term plan for how our community will rebuild. If we honestly recognize that we are facing enormous challenges in the months and years ahead, and if we plan now and implement measures to reach our goals, we can emerge stronger than ever.
While recent Congressional relief packages are critical, there must also be a comprehensive long-term local strategy for getting our economy back on track. That strategy should recognize the importance of manufacturing in our path to recovery and should be built around the concept of retaining our current manufacturing base as well as recruiting more.
Why? Because…
- Manufacturing generates more economic activity than other sectors. For every dollar of domestic manufacturing value-added, another $3.60 of economic activity is generated elsewhere across the economy. For every manufacturing job, there are 3.4 jobs created in nonmanufacturing industries. No other sector comes close to these numbers.
- Existing manufacturers in Franklin County provide millions of dollars to the city and county budgets each year in occupational taxes and provide paychecks, insurance and other benefits to approximately 4,000 employees. Facilities that house local manufacturers provide over $4M in property taxes to the county alone.
- A vibrant manufacturing base leads to more research and development, innovation, productivity, exports, and middle-class jobs.
- Manufacturing helps raise living standards more than any other sector.
- Manufacturers are excellent community partners. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, our local manufacturers are donating or manufacturing critical supplies. These same businesses volunteer hundreds of hours and donate thousands of dollars to local organizations each year.
- The time is right. Great manufacturers are born from recessions…General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Hewlett Packard are examples of how entrepreneurship changed the way we live and work. They were founded during a recession.
- Most jobs, directly or indirectly depend on manufacturing. Services are mostly the act of using manufactured goods. Retail and wholesale are the act of buying and selling manufactured goods. The same goes for real estate. And even healthcare is the act of using medical equipment and drugs that were manufactured.
- From the rise of England in the 19th century to the rise of the US, Germany, Korea, Taiwan, China and Japan, manufacturing has been the key to prosperity throughout the world.
Workforce Development
There are a variety of factors that attract manufacturers to a community, but it really goes without saying that any operation—new or expanding—will need an adequate supply of workers who have whatever skills are required to do the job well. With technology advancements and an aging workforce, creating a pipeline of workers is critical to satisfy current and future industry needs.
Improve Quality of Life
It is incumbent upon communities to remain attractive places that can stimulate new economic opportunities through all sorts of economic cycles. While attractiveness is different for everyone, it is important that quality of life focuses on retaining employees as their lives evolve. The trend now is to attract Millennials, but eventually they will settle down and raise families and your location needs to be attractive for every stage of life.
Have available buildings and land
Most manufacturer site location searches are on a fast-track to schedule a date certain requirements for pilot testing and starting production. They are extremely demanding when it comes to meeting schedule. As a result, more than 75% will being their site search looking for buildings that can meet their immediate needs and that can be modified or expanded to meet future needs. As part of our strategy we must rebuild our inventory of available land and buildings for manufacturing development.
Be Business Friendly
Communities that are intentional in supporting their businesses have better economic and social results than those that don’t. Availability of reliable utilities, water, sewer, electrical, natural gas, and telecommunications are typically required at the property line. Proper zoning and permitting are also critical elements in qualifying a site. If the site is not already zoned for industrial use - and zoning is required in that region - the process and schedule for re-zoning should be clearly defined and understood. Re-zoning that takes longer than 90 days is typically an eliminating factor.
Embrace change
Rural communities are often publicly criticized for being slow to change. We prove that point by making disparaging remarks about our own hometowns and are quick to reject new ways of getting things done. Too often people around us say, “We’re fine the way we are.” Those actions lead the world to believe we are in a holding pattern. It sends a negative message that rural communities are not worthy of investment. And, if those mindsets are believed locally it leads toward a path of decline.
Things are changing quickly around us — what we knew to be true yesterday, may not be true today or tomorrow. The real test for all will be based on how we continue to embrace change — new ideas, new supportive practices, new technology, new leaders and new ways to lead — after the pandemic has gone.
Terri Bradshaw is president and CEO of Kentucky Capital Development Corp. She can be emailed at terribradshaw@kycapitaldevelopment.com.
