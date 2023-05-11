Over spring break, my family drove to Asheville, North Carolina, for an extended weekend trip. Despite having visited the town several times, it always seems like a new place to me.

Asheville has experienced a population growth of nearly 30% since 2000, but it’s not just that growth that has changed the town. It has also managed to keep its downtown alive and thriving with its high-quality restaurants, stores, museums and arts venues. Additionally, as my 7-year-old daughter noticed, it has an abundance of ice cream shops!

Tommy Druen

Tommy Druen

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription