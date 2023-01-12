It’s never a good feeling to walk into a place where you recognize your ignorance abounds. It’s something I’ve experienced plenty though. I’ve been on the campuses of some of the greatest universities in our nation. I’ve gone to some of the biggest and most historical libraries. And ... I occasionally go to Lowe’s.

There’s a scene in Parks and Recreation where Ron Swanson is in Lowe’s and gets asked if he needs any assistance. His reply is “I know more than you.” It’s a funny scene and one that I could see playing out with many people I know. I’m not one of them though. Today, I got turned around looking for a hammer.

Tommy Druen

